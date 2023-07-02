Michael Jordan still gets that competitive spirit with his 23XI Racing team

It’s no secret that Michael Jordan had an intense competitive attitude during his time in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls. And now, that competitiveness has spilled over into auto racing with his team 23XI racing.

As NASCAR descends on Chicago this past weekend for two races including the inaugural Grant Park 200 one of Jordan’s drivers, Bubba Wallace, talked about racing for 23XI and Jordan. In the interview, he revealed that Jordan will still ‘rag on you’ when needed to help motivate you.

Here is what Wallace told the Chicago Sun Times on Michael Jordan:

“He’s always just giving you jabs,” Wallace told the Chicago Sun Times, “checking your confidence and making sure it’s in check. And that’s super important. But he’s always going to rag on you about something, so you’ve got to be ready for it.”

Jordan’s 23XI Racing team is a popular one in the NASCAR world and while Wallace may get unwarranted hate, he’s become a popular driver as well.

23XI Racing will have both Wallace and Tyler Reddick racing on Sunday and let’s hope one of them can deliver a win like Jordan did for so many years in Chicago.

