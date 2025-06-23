While the Chicago White Sox are more focused on their future, that doesn’t mean the team isn’t trying to actively win. On Sunday, corner infielder Miguel Vargas helped lift the White Sox past the Toronto Blue Jays in spectacular fashion.

Tied two apiece in the top of the eighth inning, Vargas roped a double that drove in two runs. Chicago went on to win 4-2. The victory also gave the White Sox a series victory over the Blue Jays.

Despite that, the win moved Chicago to just 25-53 on the season. Still, Vargas is always prepared for moments like the one he was put in and is ready to help the White Sox win any way he can, via Julia Kreuz of MLB.com.

“It means a lot to us,” Vargas said. “We’ve been playing a lot of really good games lately, and then we don’t get the results. It’s sometimes tough to continue to do it and not give up. And I think that’s [what] our team is good [at]. I’m really proud to be part of this team.”

Chicago White Sox series vs. Blue Jays

Chicago started out their series against Toronto in style, earning a 7-1 victory The win stopped what was an eight-game White Sox losing streak. Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr and Josh Rojas all had two RBI with the first two batters going yard. After Grant Taylor threw a scoreless first inning, Tyler Alexander followed with four scoreless of his own.

Things looked a lot different for the White Sox in game two. In fact, it was a complete 180 as the Blue Jays came away with a 7-1 victory. Aaron Civale lasted seven innings on the mound, but he gave up five runs. On the flip side, the only run Chicago was able to muster was on a Benintendi fielder’s choice.

But the White Sox got the last laugh with their 4-2 game three victory. It was a true comeback, as Chicago’s first two runs didn’t come until earlier in the eighth inning. The four run rally was all the Sox needed, as Adrian Houser put together another strong start, allowing two runs over 6.1 innings while striking out four and walking three.

The White Sox will next take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and their ferocious offense. Put together two series victories in a row would only increase the trade value of players like Robert and Houser.

Will Venable impressed by Miguel Vargas

Vargas came to the South Side in the trade that sent Tommy Edman and Michael Kopech to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has made a strong first impression in his White Sox debut, hitting .243 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI with three stolen bases. Vargas leads the team in both home runs and RBI.

Alongside his work on the field, manager Will Venable has seen Vargas grow as a leader. His game-winning hit only further emphasized that point in the manager’s eyes.

“He wants those moments,” said Venable. “He is somebody that is out there, he’s vocal in the dugout and clubhouse. He and everybody else see him as a leader, on and off the field. So [it’s] great to have him in those moments.”

Only 25-years-old, Vargas is developing into a player the White Sox are hoping to build around. More performances like his against the Blue Jays will only make Chicago’s future plans stronger.

