Pitcher Chicago Cubs just traded for exits game with painful injury

The Chicago Cubs can’t catch a break even after making trades.

The Cubs went for quantity at the trade deadline over quality, adding much-needed depth to the pitching staff and lineup for the second half of the season. One of those additions, Mike Soroka, made his debut for Chicago on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

Chicago Cubs pitcher suffers an injury

Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Soroka exited the game early with shoulder discomfort.

“Soroka left tonight’s game with right shoulder discomfort, per the Cubs,” Rogers posted on X.

Mike Soroka left tonight's game with right shoulder discomfort, per the Cubs. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 5, 2025

Monday was Soroka’s first appearance on the mound since July 29. He lasted just two innings, recording three strikeouts and giving up one earned run before leaving the game. Ben Brown took Soroka’s place in the third inning.

Soroka, 28, was traded to the Cubs from the Washington Nationals in exchange for prospects outfielder Christian Franklin and infielder Ronny Cruz.

Fans reacted to the injury news on X.

“Can they exchange him for Gore?” asked a fan sarcastically.

“His velocity was dropping even before the trade.. and he’s been injury prone. Great trade Jed. Hopefully it’s nothing but… indicators were there,” posted another.

“It’s even worse, considering that his MPH was down the last several starts And they still made a trade for him because they felt like being cheap. Feel bad for Soroka, but he should’ve never been in a Cubs uniform anyway,” wrote a fan.

