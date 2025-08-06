‘We knew’: Chicago Cubs’ Jed Hoyer knew injured pitcher had arm trouble before trade

The Chicago Cubs made an aggressive trade to land pitching help last week knowing that a pitcher’s arm was having trouble.

Still, the Cubs sent two prospects (outfielder Christian Franklin and infielder Ronny Cruz) to the Washington Nationals for starting pitcher Mike Soroka. Soroka exited Monday’s game with a shoulder issue after pitching just two innings.

The Chicago Cubs knew the risks on Mike Soroka

Cubs president Jed Hoyer now acknowledges he might have made a poor bet at the trade deadline, knowing that Soroka’s throwing velocity was declining in July, a sign of potential arm trouble.

“We knew the velocity was trending down,” Hoyer said Tuesday, via video from Marquee Sports Network.. “We talked through that extensively. Given the market, given the asking price, and all that stuff, we felt like it was a good bet to make. Ultimately, he came off the mound last night. Right now, it’s not looking like a good bet.”

Hoyer, who signed a multi-year extension before the trade deadline, said part of his job is assessing risks and making bets. He thinks Soroka can help later in the season.

Per Cubs manager Craig Counsell, Chicago will “shut down” Soroka, and the veteran pitcher will miss the next 7-10 days.

Chicago has slipped in the standings since the trade deadline. They are four games behind a red-hot Milwaukee Brewers team for first place in the NL Central.

