Chicago White Sox add new starting pitcher days before season opener

On Sunday, the Chicago White Sox claimed a pitcher as the team navigates a storm of injuries at the position before their regular season starts on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Tommy John surgery has been the common fix for pitchers in recent months. Perlander Berroa, Ky Bush, Juan Carela, Blake Larson, Drew Thorpe, and Mason Adams are out as they recover from Tommy John surgery.

With several pitchers out, the White Sox needed to add to their roster before the regular season.

The Chicago White Sox claimed Mike Vasil

Per MLB.com, the White Sox claimed Mike Vasil off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. In a corresponding move, Chicago placed Berroa on the 60-day injured list.

He has no experience in the majors.

Via MLB.com:

“Vasil, 25, was selected by Philadelphia in the Rule 5 Draft from New York-NL on December 11, 2024, and was traded the same day to the Rays in exchange for cash considerations. Vasil spent last season with Class AAA Syracuse in the Mets organization, going 8-10 with a 6.04 ERA (90 ER/134.0 IP) and 109 strikeouts over 29 appearances (27 starts).

“The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Vasil has no major-league experience. He has gone 17-18 with a 4.90 ERA (183 ER/336.1 IP) and 342 strikeouts (9.15 per 9.0 IP) in 76 outings (73 starts) over four career minor-league seasons. Vasil, a native of Boston, originally was selected by the Mets in the eighth round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Virginia.”

The White Sox have a new talent to test in 2025

Vasil played in six Cactus League games this year for the Rays and started in two. He had a 1-1 record. In 10.2 innings pitched, he gave up 14 hits, seven earned runs, and had an ERA of 5.91. Vasil gave up five walks and recorded 10 strikeouts.

The White Sox have another young player to test on their roster in 2025. Chicago chose not to add veterans (even for the opportunity to flip in a trade) as they evaluate their young talent this season. Vasil will be another name for the White Sox to take a chance on as they deal with a bloated injury list.

