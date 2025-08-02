Chicago Bears wide receiver suffers injury at practice

Saturday’s practice had a concerning development for a wide receiver on the bubble to make the Chicago Bears’ 53-man roster this summer.

With DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Luther Burden III expected to be the top three receivers on the depth chart, there are only a couple of spots for players like Miles Boykin to compete for at training camp.

Chicago Bears receiver suffered an injury on Saturday

Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, Boykin exited practice to go to the training room after suffering an injury.

“Boykin is walking to training room after suffering an injury in 7 on 7. Bears,” Pearson posted on X.

Miles Boykin is walking to training room after suffering an injury in 7 on 7. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 2, 2025

Miles Boykin is on the 53-man roster bubble

The Bears signed Boykin to a one-year deal in April. The former Notre Dame standout was a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. He’s recorded 38 receptions for 498 yards, and seven touchdowns during his time in the league.

Boykin has made some solid receptions during training camp, including catching some nice balls from backup quarterback Tyson Bagent. However, he faces stiff competition from Olamide Zaccheaus, Devin Duvernay, and Tyler Scott to make the 53-man roster.

Duvernay and Scott can help in the return game, something that isn’t a strength for Boykin, a six-foot-four, 231-pound receiver who is more known for being a physical receiver.

Boykin would have to have a strong showing during the Bears’ three preseason games to make the team. Hopefully, the injury he suffered on Saturday won’t impede him from playing the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 10.

