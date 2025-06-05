Chicago Blackhawks made decision on free agent Mitch Marner: Report

The Chicago Blackhawks‘ front office is expected to be more aggressive in landing talent this offseason. The team wants to provide help for new head coach Jeff Blashill as he develops a young core with Connor Bedard in Year 3.

The main obstacle for the Blackhawks appears to be money. Chicago wants to land premium help in free agency, but with the team still years away from competing, general manager Kyle Davidson can’t go all-in on players like Nikolaj Ehlers this summer.

The Chicago Blackhawks made a decision on Mitch Marner

Per Scott Powers of The Athletic, the Blackhawks are interested in veteran right-wing Mitch Marner. However, Chicago knows they’re unlikely to sign him because they’re more than willing to be outbid this offseason. They made a decision they won’t overpay for Marner this summer.

“For one, if Marner does hit the open market, the Blackhawks, like everyone else, would likely inquire about him,” Powers wrote. “The Blackhawks just aren’t expected to open their checkbook and allow Marner to fill out the amount. That alone probably wouldn’t make them a true player for him.

“As much as they like Marner, they don’t see him — or any unrestricted free agent — as an essential piece to add, considering where they are in their rebuild. He isn’t the Brian Campbell or Marián Hossa that puts them over the top. Two years from now, as the Blackhawks’ youth grows older and more established, that could be different.”

Landing an elite free agent might be hard this summer

The worry is that signing Marner, 28, means his skillset will diminish when Chicago’s core is ready to start competing in the postseason. The Blackhawks want to save their checkbook for when they’re prepared to grab hardware.

Powers doesn’t think the Blackhawks are ready to sign a “significant” restricted free agent. For now, Chicago will focus on adding premium talent in the draft with the No. 3 pick. Then add the best players they can on a budget.

Unfortunately for Chicago, the team isn’t a top destination for free agents, given where the team is in the rebuild after finishing with the league’s second-worst record. The only reason a player would sign with the Blackhawks is for money.

It’s a rough cycle for Chicago until Bedard and the young core start producing.

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson makes the nineteenth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn ImagesFor More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks linked to 23-year-old rising star in trade with Buffalo Sabres Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE