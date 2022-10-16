Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers to upset win

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched a few weeks back in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. But it didn’t take long for Trubisky to find his way back into the game and help lead a big upset in the process.

On Sunday, Trubisky came in relief of Pickett who took a big hit and had to leave the game due to an injury against Tampa Bay. That forced Trubisky to get back into the game and the quarterback played well.

Trubisky completed 9 of his 12 attempts for 144 yards and a touchdown, appearing in the second half of the 20-18 win:

Mitch Trubisky off the bench vs the Bucs: ⚫️ 9/12 (75%)

🟡 144 yards

⚫️ 12.0 YPA

🟡 1 TD

⚫️ 0 INTs

🟡 142.4 passer rating pic.twitter.com/gzeZtkv3OA — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) October 16, 2022

Will Mitch Trubisky start in Week 7?

Pickett was being evaluated for a concussion which is why he had to leave the game. So he will have to clear protocol before he can play in Week 7.

If Pickett can’t go, the Steelers will turn to Trubisky for the Sunday Night Football matchup at Miami.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE