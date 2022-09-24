Mitch Trubisky is laughable in his ability to utilize both sides of the football field and it’s costing his team dearly.

Mitch Trubisky is like Derek Zoolander, whereas Zoolander can’t turn left as a male model, Mitch Trubisky can’t throw left as an NFL quarterback.

For all of the hate directed towards Justin Fields this week for the 11 pass attempts, called Trubisky had only two completions to the left side of the field.

this is hysterical pic.twitter.com/kN3Nf0ae2G — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 23, 2022

The Steelers came up short in their loss on Thursday night football 29-17 to the Browns and are now 1-2 on the season. There was talk Trubisky would have the Steelers in playoff contention, but that now seems like a pipe dream for the former Bears QB.

More than anything Trubisky’s continued mediocrity is another nail in the coffin of why his tenure in Chicago ended. Trubisky was never the answer for the Bears at QB, despite how bad Matt Nagy was as a play caller. If a QB only completes passes to one side of the field, he becomes easy to defend due to his overall predictability.

The Bears meanwhile sit at 1-1 with a favorable game on the schedule against the 0-1-1 Houston Texans.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE