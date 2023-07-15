Will the Chicago Cubs trade Cody Bellinger?

The Chicago Cubs are going to have to make some key decisions in the next few weeks as the 2023 MLB trade deadline looms on August 1st. And one big name keeps coming up in rumors — Cody Bellinger.

The Cubs signed the former MVP to a one-year deal this offseason and Bellinger has produced. The 28-year-old has held down center field for the Cubs and is hitting over .300 with 12 home runs and 35 RBI’s this season.

Cody Bellinger has been a nice surprise for the Cubs but what will the front office do?

If the Cubs do decide to trade Bellinger, they certainly will have suitors. Bellinger would be a perfect fit for a team looking to add a big lefty bat for a postseason run and the Cubs could score a prospect in the process.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote on Cody Bellinger and his best fits if the Cubs were to trade him:

Bellinger was red-hot during the final two weeks of the first half, posting a 1.114 OPS and a .449/.482/.633 slash line in 13 games. Playing on a one-year, $12.5 million contract with a $25 million mutual option for 2024 ($5 million buyout), Bellinger seems like a lock to hit the free-agent market, making him a prime trade candidate if the Cubs decide to sell. Potential fits: Giants, Guardians, Yankees

The Cubs do have another option on the table as well. They could keep Bellinger and reward him with another deal to stick around. It’s no likely the Cubs are going to the postseason this year barring a big run in the coming weeks. However, could they think of Bellinger as a key piece to a run either next year or in the future? At just 28-years-old he still has years left to produce and be a factor on a winning team. Either way, it will be interesting to see how the Cubs play this one.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE