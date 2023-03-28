The Chicago Bears will have plenty of options in the NFL draft but one analyst believes they will address running back

With the 2023 NFL Draft about a month away, the rumors are swirling as front offices try and narrow down their favorite prospects. Constant mock drafts appear each day on social media, and a few of them have the tendency to have certain teams reaching for talent. We take a look at the latest today, put up by Chad Reuter, a draft analyst for NFL.com.

In his most recent mock draft that was published, he had the Chicago Bears taking an unlikely name. Running back Bijan Robinson, a junior out of the University of Texas. This was and still is a surprise to most fans, as taking a running back so early has its risks. Reuter had this to say about the particular selection.

I don’t blame teams avoiding running backs in the top 10 because of how many injuries occur at the position — but the Bears could make an exception for Robinson. His combination of power, speed, shiftiness and receiving ability make him a potential star in the Christian McCaffrey mold. Signing D’Onta Foreman does not take the Bears out of the running for this all-around offensive threat.

While I tend to agree with his opinion of Robinson, it would be hard to justify this pick based on the number of positions that still need addressing. The defensive line is still a major concern, and I think that Ryan Poles would probably agree. Bijan Robinson is no slouch, as he enters the draft as one of the top running backs, but there’s little logic behind taking him at number nine overall.

The Chicago Bears could quite easily find another capable back later on in the draft, who could provide the similar production. While Bijan Robinson does have superstar potential, the need for a star running back in the NFL is slowly dying. If the Bears trade back and gain even more picks than what they currently have, I could see the logic a bit more. Maybe a late second or early third rounder but taking him in the top ten is quite a reach.

The Chicago Bears will have a new offensive plan

With all that being said, I will admit imagining a Chicago Bears offense with Bijan Robinson, Justin Fields, and the revamped WR core is pretty fun. He went nuclear during his junior year at Texas, running for 1580 yards while getting into the endzone 18 times. Robinson was the engine for the Longhorns offense for most of the year.

Head Coach Matt Eberflus recently hinted at a “change in offensive direction”, so who really knows what the master plan is. It’s not a question of if, but more so what round the Chicago Bears will select a running back in. Most fans would probably prefer them to take one late, but don’t rule out an early selection if Robinson happens to be there.

