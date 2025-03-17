Chicago Bears in race with Minnesota Vikings for wide receiver

Last week, the Chicago Bears boosted their wide receiver corps when they signed veteran Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency. Zaccheaus will compete for the spot Keenan Allen had in 2024 as a slot receiver.

After a busy first two weeks in March, the Bears don’t have any pressing free agency signings they have to make. The Bears found three starting offensive linemen and two starting defensive linemen via trades and in free agency.

However, the Bears do have minor needs for depth at wide receiver and safety. Chicago is apparently looking in the free agent pool to find another pass catcher for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Chicago Bears are meeting with a WR

Per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bears are set to visit with Rondale Moore on Monday. He met with the Minnesota Vikings last week.

FA WR Rondale Moore, who visited the #Vikings last week, is visiting the #Bears today, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2025

Rondale Moore would have several uses for the Bears

The Arizona Cardinals selected Moore with the No. 49 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder. Moore missed the 2024 season due to a knee injury he sustained in training camp.

Moore, a consensus All-American in 2018 at Purdue, has appeared in 39 league games and started in 23. The five-foot-seven, 181-pound athlete from New Albany, Indiana has recorded 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns in his NFL career.

At 24, Moore would be another solid depth signing for the Bears. He’d compete with Zaccheaus for the slot role in training camp. He would also be in the running to help with returns on special teams.

Moore played a significant role on the Cardinals’ special teams. He returned 22 punts for 182 yards (8.3 yards per return) and returned 13 kickoffs for 291 yards (22.4 yards per return).

