‘Monster’ players return for Chicago Bears catapults defense

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith is back at it in drills and 11-on-11 segments for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears defense will need its defense to play exceptionally well for the team to be competitive this season. Their best player, linebacker Roquan Smith, can help the defense play at that level. According to multiple reports, his presence on the field during Tuesday’s practice energized the defense.

Smith made a huge tackle for loss early on in drills that excited the defense.

The momentum Smith brought would last through the practice. The defense continued to frustrate the offense. Quarterback Justin Fields had a pair of interceptions.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is undoubtedly happy to have Smith back. He called Smith a “monster” in his press conference Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears offense needs more reps

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Tuesday the Bears plan to play the starters for most of the first half in their third and final preseason game Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The consensus from reporters at Tuesday’s practice was that the offense needs more playing time.

Many preseason reports from training camp and practice have been pessimistic about the offense. The offense needs to start having more good days.

Chicago could be the home of a new team due to NFL expansion.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

