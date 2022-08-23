‘Monster’ players return for Chicago Bears catapults defense

Roquan Smith is back at it in drills and 11-on-11 segments for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears defense will need its defense to play exceptionally well for the team to be competitive this season. Their best player, linebacker Roquan Smith, can help the defense play at that level. According to multiple reports, his presence on the field during Tuesday’s practice energized the defense.

Smith made a huge tackle for loss early on in drills that excited the defense.

On the first play of Bears team drills, Roquan Smith shot the gap and stuffed a run play. The entire defensive sideline went bananas, and someone shouted, "He's back!" — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 23, 2022

The momentum Smith brought would last through the practice. The defense continued to frustrate the offense. Quarterback Justin Fields had a pair of interceptions.

-On back to back plays during team, Kyler Gordon had a 'sack' on a blitz, grabbed an INT off a tipped ball by a WR. Offense went 3 and out this series and did sideline sprints immediately after.

-Jaylon Johnson also had an INT off a tipped ball. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 23, 2022

Liked what I saw out of Trevis Gipson too. Flat out dominated a one-on-one rep in OL/DL drills that had the defense really excited. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 23, 2022

Overall, I feel like the Bears defense had the edge Tuesday. On a day where the HITS principle was talked about a LOT by players and defensive assistants, it was certainly displayed in practice. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 23, 2022

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is undoubtedly happy to have Smith back. He called Smith a “monster” in his press conference Tuesday.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on Roquan Smith: "Everybody has a sense of confidence, a different sense of confidence when he’s out there … I mean, he’s a monster. But just the leadership and the IQ that he brings to the defense is definitely a big jump.” — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 23, 2022

The Chicago Bears offense needs more reps

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Tuesday the Bears plan to play the starters for most of the first half in their third and final preseason game Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The consensus from reporters at Tuesday’s practice was that the offense needs more playing time.

From what I saw out there today, not a great day for the offense. They probably need these reps Saturday night. Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon both had INTs on deflected passes from Justin Fields. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 23, 2022

Many preseason reports from training camp and practice have been pessimistic about the offense. The offense needs to start having more good days.

