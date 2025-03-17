MLB fans saddened by Chicago Cubs-Los Angeles Dodgers illness news for Tokyo series

The Chicago Cubs were excited to start their regular season off against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday.

The Cubs enter 2025 with the expectation that they should win the NL Central. Their opening series in Japan serves as a good early measuring stick for Chicago before they return to the Cactus League to finish up spring training.

However, the Dodgers will be without one key player in the lineup for the series.

Mookie Betts will not face the Chicago Cubs this week

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has missed the team’s exhibition matches in Tokyo during their trip as he battles an illness. There was hope he could recover before opening day.

Per the Associated Press, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Betts would not play the Cubs this week as he recovers from an illness that has caused him to drop approximately 15 pounds.

“He’s not going to play in these two games,” Roberts said. “When you’re dehydrated, that’s what opens a person up to soft tissue injuries. We’re very mindful of that.”

MLB fans react to the news

Fans on social media were saddened by the news Betts would not play in the Cubs, as the two-game series was a special opportunity for the star player.

“I feel so bad for him. This was a once-in-a-lifetime trip, and he deserves to play and live it up,” wrote a fan.

“Unfortunate news for Mookie. Hope he recovers soon,” posted another.

“It’s always tough to see a key player sidelined, especially for such an exciting series! Hoping Mookie gets better soon and can join his teammates back on the field,” one person commented.

“Bummer Mookie Betts won’t play, but hoping for a speedy recovery,” wrote another.

“Tough break for Mookie Betts. Wishing him a speedy recovery,” hopes a fan.

“get better soon, always better to face teams at full health,” posted a Cubs fan.

