The Chicago White Sox are preparing for a season that will hopefully be far better than last year, where they set the all-time loss record in Major League Baseball at 121.

The White Sox could be looking at another 100-loss season for this year but have prospects coming down the pipeline who can help quickly speed up the rebuild.

With the season less than two weeks away, the White Sox made some more roster cuts to get closer to 26 guys, with this round featuring some tough decisions that needed to be made.

Chicago White Sox make a flurry of cuts

In the latest round of cuts to the roster, the White Sox sent 11 players, who were optioned to Triple-A or reassigned to minor-league camp. Two notable names reassigned to minor-league camp were the Sox’s top two catching prospects, Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero.

A strong showing by Teel this spring

Teel was a part of the Garrett Crochet this offseason and was competing for a roster spot for this season. Teel had a strong showing this spring, hitting .313/.450/.750 with an OPS of 1.200 in 12 games.

Teel, a 23-year-old from Ridgewood, New Jersey, had a legitimate chance to win a job, but the current White Sox starting catcher, Korey Lee, also had a phenomenal spring.

Not a bad decision from the White Sox

This is not the worst thing in the world to send Teel and Quero to minor-league camp, as there are players like Lee ahead of them on the depth chart.

Neither was on the club’s 40-man roster, so a minor-league option wouldn’t have to be used.

Sending Teel and Quero down to Triple-A, where they’ll likely start the season will only help their development.

Quero still needs to work on his defense, and down in the minors he’ll get a lot of opportunities.

Teel and Quero will get plenty of playing time down on the farm and if they perform, they could be up with the Sox at some point this season.

