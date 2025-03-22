Chicago White Sox lose another pitcher to Tommy John

The Chicago White Sox have had terrible luck in the world of injuries, and it appears that trend is continuing.

The White Sox recently got word that right-hander Drew Thorpe left his minor-league start the other day with elbow discomfort, and it appears the worst has happened.

Chicago White Sox have another pitcher missing the season

It looks like the inevitable has happened, and Thorpe will miss the entire 2025 season, with MLB.com Scott Merkin reporting Thorpe will undergo Tommy John surgery. Merkin also added that infielder, Brandon Drury, has a fractured left thumb and will be evaluated by the team doctor on Monday.

“A few updates per Sox: Drew Thorpe will undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the procedure. Brandon Drury sustained a fractured left thumb and will have a follow up visit with Dr. Donald Sheridan on Monday in Scottsdale”

A disaster for the Sox

This has turned out to be a disastrous spring for the White Sox, and the season hasn’t even started. Having this many pitchers go down with Tommy John surgery tests the Sox’s pitching depth.

Thorpe was supposed to be either the three of the four in the Sox rotation for this spring after struggling last season, where he pitched to a 3-3 record with a 5.48 ERA and a 1.263 WHIP in 44.1 innings. Now, others will have to step up and take his place.

Drury’s situation

Drury’s injury is another concern for the White Sox. Drury was signed to a minor-league deal and was having a great spring, which helped propel him to being a possible member of the White Sox bench for this season or get some work across the infield.

Fellow White Sox Andrew Benintendi sustained a similar injury to Drury earlier this spring and is trending towards playing on Opening Day after a speedy recovery. However, Opening Day is five days away, and it took Benintendi two weeks to get back to the point where he could appear in a Cactus League game again.

It will likely be that Drury starts the season on the injured list and possibly go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the club. Drury’s injury further opens a spot for top prospect Chase Meidroth to make the team and get more playing opportunities.

A sign for things to come?

Hopefully, this isn’t a sign of things to come for the regular season, and the White Sox can start relatively healthy.

The White Sox can sustain more blows to their pitchers, as they would then have to dip into their prospects, who are not quite ready for the big leagues.

The Sox will have to develop a next-man-up mentality if this is how their season will go.

