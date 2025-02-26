Chicago Bears met with 2X All-SEC pass rusher at NFL combine; ‘loved’ meeting

The Chicago Bears are conducting due diligence on draft prospects during the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis. The Bears will meet with numerous players throughout the week at the Indiana Convention Center.

Last year, the focus was on quarterbacks, as the Bears held the No. 1 pick and were set to move on from Justin Fields, Finally, in year four, general manager Ryan Poles is ready to build in the trenches after assembling the roster inside-out in his first three offseasons.

The Chicago Bears met with a Georgia pass rusher

On Wednesday, Mykel Williams, a defensive end from Georgia, confirmed he had a positive meeting with the Bears at the combine.

“Mykel Williams says he has met with the Bears so far,” posted Zack Pearson of Bear Report. “Said he loves general manager Ryan Poles and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett.”

At 20, Wiliams finished up his college career after three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. Williams earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023 and 2024. He was a part of Georgia’s national championship in 2022.

The Columbus, Georgia native recorded five sacks, two forced fumbles, and 15 total tackles in 2024. The six-foot-five, 265-pound athlete recorded 14 total sacks in his three seasons with the Bulldogs.

NFL.com scouting report on Mykel Williams

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com gave Williams a 6.47 score (starter within two years) before the combine and ranks him as the sixth-best DE in the draft.

“An upside prospect with loads of traits, Williams simply needs more snaps and more time to fill out his frame,” Zierlein wrote. He is an explosive athlete who uses his exceptional length to keep tackles and tight ends at the end of his punch. He plays a little too tall at the point and needs to get stronger to shed blocks more quickly, but he plays with good physicality in the trenches and is never pushed around.

“He’s still learning moves and counters but already has a big bull rush, good secondary effort and the closing burst to become a sack blanket in the pocket. He’s not there yet, but Williams’ improvement to become an impactful 4-3 base end feels inevitable.”

Williams could be an intriguing pick if Chicago moves back from the No. 10 spot or adds another first-round pick via trade.

