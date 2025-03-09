Chicago Bears receive sobering reality check before 2025 free agency

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles arguably made the best decisions of his tenure last week. Hiring head coach Ben Johnson and drafting quarterback Caleb Williams were gimmes.

The Bears entered offseason No. 4 for Poles needing help in the trenches, an issue that has defined his regime and the main reason why he’s only won 15 games in three seasons as GM.

Instead of waiting for an overpay in free agency, Poles traded for two quality starters, former Detroit Lions OG Jonah Jackson and four-time All-Pro OG Joe Thuney.

Poles did so before the free agent market started to dry up this weekend. With the salary cap exploding to $279.2 million in 2025, GMs are re-signing homegrown talent. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, crushing the Kansas City Chiefs’ hope for OL help.

On Sunday, pass rusher Myles Garrett (who many Bears fans hoped to trade for) reached an agreement for a contract extension that pays him $40 million per year.

The Chicago Bears have a mediocre free agency pool in 2025

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the free agency class for 2025 is set to be mediocre.

“If the NFL feels hectic right now, it’s because it is,” Russini posted on X. “Plenty of players are running it back with their teams. Around the league, this is considered to be a mediocre free agent class.”

Myles Garrett’s new deal shrinks the pass rushing market

The Bears would have been screwed at OL if they waited until free agency. Chicago could still wind up overpaying for the best center available on the market, Drew Dalman, but the team is for the most part secured upfront before the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Garrett and several key names now off the market, the Bears have a smaller list of players to choose from and will still have plenty of competition for players in key positions, like pass rusher.

Garrett’s deal means the price for Trey Hendrickson and Josh Sweat just went up…if indeed they stay on the market.

Maybe the Bears can bring back Kahlil Mack for a hometown price.

