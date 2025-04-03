Chicago Bears sign another former Notre Dame wide receiver

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet is set to be reunited with his former Notre Dame teammate this offseason. The Bears made two signings on Thursday as they add to their offseason roster bere OTAs are set to begin on Monday.

General manager Ryan Poles added former Irish receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to the Bears in 2022 and 2023. The Bears had Chris Finke on their preseason roster in 2022.

Poles traded for former Golden Domer Chase Claypool during the 2022 season. Earlier this offseason, Chicago added former Irish tight end Durham Smythe.

The Chicago Bears signed a former Notre Dame WR

Per the Bears X account, the team signed wide receiver Myles Boykin, who played for the Irish from 2015-2018. He recorded 77 receptions for 1,206 yards, and 11 touchdowns during his four seasons in college.

Tinley Park's very own We have signed @MBoykin814 to a one-year contract — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 3, 2025

The Baltimore Ravens selected Boykin in the third round of the 2019 draft. He played with the Ravens for three seasons before he was released. The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed Boykin off waivers in 2022. He re-signed with Pittsburgh in 2023.

Boykin spent 2024 with the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks. The six-foot-four, 222-pound athlete has appeared in 73 games and started in 25. He’s recorded 38 receptions for 498 yards, and seven touchdowns in his NFL career.

The Bears signed Shaun Wade in addition to Myles Boykin

The Bears also signed defensive back Shaun Wade to the roster.

Via the Bears:

Wade arrives in Chicago after spending the entirety of the 2024 season on the practice squad of the Los Angeles Chargers. Since entering the league as a fifth-round selection (160th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wade has appeared in 20 career games (six starts), all with the New England Patriots. After spending the offseason and training camp with Baltimore in 2021, Wade was traded to New England in advance of the start of the regular season. In 2023, Wade saw action in 14 games for New England, starting six in the secondary for the Patriots. A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Wade prepped collegiately at Ohio State University (2017-20), totaling 35 career games played, including 19 starts, for the Buckeyes. Wade capped his collegiate tenure as a consensus All-American in 2020, receiving Big Ten Conference Defensive Back of the Year honors.

Wade's World 🌎 We have signed Shaun Wade to a one-year contract — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 3, 2025

The Bears can carry 90 players on their offseason roster.

