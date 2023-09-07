BREAKING: Chicago Bears get better news on defensive injuries Thursday

The Chicago Bears revealed good news regarding their two starting safeties and defensive end, DeMarcus Walker, after practice on Thursday. Jaquan Brisker, Eddie Jackson, and Walker were limited in practice on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Bears, Walker, Jackson, and Brisker were full participants Thursday.

Nate Davis was placed on the Chicago Bears injury report Thursday?

One interesting note on the injury report: Offensive guard Nate Davis was placed on the injury report for personal reasons. Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune captured a picture of Davis at practice with head coach Matt Eberflus.

#Bears RG Nate Davis chatting with Matt Eberflus at the beginning of practice today. Davis did not practice and was designated as "personal" on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/0KsLIJkYKn — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 7, 2023

What is going on with Davis?

Davis missed much of the Bears training camp this summer for an undisclosed reason. He also missed much of the Bears OTAs after signing with the Bears as a free agent in March.

