The NBA 2K23 ratings for the top players on the Chicago Bulls have been released

NBA 2K is one of the highest anticipated video games each year as the franchise sells millions of copies year in and year out globally. The video game has redefined the sports entertainment industry while making a major impact in the world of hoops culture. Every year days before its initial release date the franchise reveals the player’s ratings for some of the leagues top players, and for both of Chicago’s All-Stars that was the case.

DeMar DeRozan’s NBA 2K23 Rating

It was revealed that DeMar DeRozan rating was listed at a 89 overall.

That’s actually so disrespectful after the season he had😂😂😂 — Oscar Romero (@OrRomero13) September 6, 2022

As always with almost every player’s rating there’s going to be some type of controversy around it. With DeMar’s case his may actually be valid. Last year for NBA 2K22, DeRozan finished the year with a rating of a 90 overall. Statistical DeMar had one of his best campaign of his 13 year career last season averaging 27.9 points a career high, his most since 2016 while also setting a career high in 3 point percentage with .352%. With setting new career marks such as these it would make sense that at the minimum he should heading into the new season initially where he left off at a 90.

Zach LaVine’s NBA 2K23 Rating

For the two time All-Star, Zach LaVine received his highest player rating since being involved in the 2K franchise with an 88 overall.

We got the First Look at @ZachLaVine 👀 Agree with his rating? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/ZgG2vA9O7k — NBA 2K UKI (@nba2k_uki) September 6, 2022

Since these is Zach’s highest rating he’s received there isn’t much you can really nitpick about. One of the only issues that can be argued is why hasn’t he received a rating like this in previous years. Comparing his 2021-2022 season to 2020-2021, LaVine saw a decrease in every statistical output but somehow his overall rating for NBA 2K22 was a 87.

Even though the Bulls experienced more success in the 2021 season, LaVine did not establish the same numbers during his breakout 2020-2021 campaign that earned him his first All-Star appearance. With that being said LaVine’s newest rating should not be discouraged, whereas it should regarded that he is earning the respect and establishing himself as one the leagues top guards.

It was also revealed the LaVine was listed as a player with a top 5 dunk rating with a 95 in NBA 2K23.

This should come as no surprise as LaVine has always been regarded has one of the top high flyers ever since he stepped foot into the league. Winning back to back Slam Dunk contest in 2015 and 2016, LaVine still has the bounce defines him as a top dunker in the NBA.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE