Chicago Bulls fans react to major DeMar DeRozan news

Chicago Bulls fans reacted to a recent update on the nature of DeMar DeRozan’s contract with the team. The Bulls will need to look at possibly extending DeRozan this summer.

Since last summer, the Bulls have invested in keeping their core three of DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls extended LaVine last summer and Vucevic last month. According to Daniel Greenberg, Tuesday is the first day the Bulls can ink DeRozan to a new deal. He can sign a deal up to $179 million for four seasons.

Today is the first day that DeMar DeRozan is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Chicago Bulls. DeMar can sign up to a four-year, $179 million extension with the Bulls. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 11, 2023

DeRozan still has one more season left on the three-year, $81.9 million deal he signed with the Bulls before the 2021-22 season. It’ll be interesting to see if the Bulls try and make an offer before the start of the upcoming season.

Chicago Bulls fans react to DeMar DeRozan contract news

Bulls fans had many opinions about what the Bulls should do with DeRozan’s contract. Most fans aren’t in favor of the maximum extension cost. Here are the best takes on the 33-year-old Bulls star becoming eligible for a four-year extension.

I don’t think we do any significant winning w Demar going forward but a sick part of me kind of wants them to keep him around for the next few years, it’s fun to have good players to watch idk https://t.co/1DTJpMrnpe — Jed Wells (@JedWells) July 11, 2023

He give demar 4 years 180m I’ll find AK myself https://t.co/EZFp4mHF7v — champagne🥂 (@v2champpagne) July 11, 2023

why even put this into the universe https://t.co/PN7tdr0d81 — Sell the team, Jerry📟 (@MouraToWrexham) July 11, 2023

