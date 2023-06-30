Coby White is set to return to the Chicago Bulls on a fresh deal!

Coby White has inked a three-year deal with the franchise worth $40 million

White, the Bulls’ seventh-round pick in 2019, appeared in 65 games as a rookie, starting one of them. In his second season, he started all but 15 games and averaged a career-high 31.2 minutes per game. The following year, he started just 17 games

Coby White, 23, has played four NBA seasons for the Bulls after being a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has averaged 12.6 points and 3.3 assists per game in his career.

Last season he came off the bench for the Bulls, which will likely continue to be his role next season. He averaged 9.7 points and 2.8 assists in that role last season.

Now that the 2023–24 season has begun, White will have a chance to retake the starting point guard position. With Lonzo Ball still out injured, the Bulls are in severe need of a primary ball-handler, even if he’s probably best suited as a Sixth Man

