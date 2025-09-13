NBA insider isn’t fond of Chicago Bulls’ starting 5

The expected Chicago Bulls lineup is probably set now that Josh Giddey has officially re-signed for four years. How good is it going to be? According to one insider, it is not very good at all. It’s going to sport decent offense with bad defense, and the former can’t outdo the latter.

Chicago Bulls lineup gets bad grade from insider

The lineup of Josh Giddey, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Matas Buzelis, and Nikola Vucevic should be what the Chicago Bulls run with this year. They yielded a “ghastly” -37.2 net rating as a unit in 2024-25, but that was on just 127 possessions. It wasn’t good, but that’s a pretty tiny sample size.

“While the Bulls’ projected starters aren’t likely to win their minutes, they’re not going to get hammered by almost 40 points per 100 possessions,” Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes wrote, giving this five-man lineup a C- grade.

Now that Giddey is back, Hughes noted, “His chemistry with Coby White could keep Chicago’s offense on track—if Giddey’s recent shooting improvements hold up.” Those two were pretty good on the court together last year, especially in the second half.

“Buzelis is a no-brainer and the closest thing to a potential star the Bulls have on the roster,” Hughes continued. “He’ll endure growing pains on both ends as his role expands, but he’ll inject energy and excitement with his driving aggression.”

Hughes is not totally convinced that Ayo Dosunmu will make it in as the final wing player, with Kevin Huerter, Isaac Okoro, and potentially Patrick Williams getting the spot over him. However, none of them has “proved as much as Dosunmu,” and the Bulls need at least one good wing defender on the floor.

“Overall, expect solid offensive production and almost zero stopping power. If Giddey regresses, things could get very ugly on both ends,” he said. Giddey broke out last year in the second half en route to his $100 million payday, but if he backslides, this unit is in trouble.

