NBA insider can’t see 2025-26 Chicago Bulls reversing mediocre trend

The Chicago Bulls have not been good or bad in the NBA for the last several years. They’ve been firmly in the middle, which is not exactly a good place to be if you ever want to win anything. Unfortunately, based on how the offseason has gone so far, it doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon, especially not in 2025-26.

Chicago Bulls expected to hover around .500 once again

The Chicago Bulls were four games under .500 last season. Over the last four seasons, despite moving parts and different players, they are exactly .500. Sadly, ESPN insider Zach Krum can’t see that trend ending this year or any time in the future.

“The Bulls have been the embodiment of NBA mediocrity for years and they have the record to prove it. Over the past four seasons since they added DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to start a new era for the franchise, the Bulls are 164-164,” he said.

That core is gone, though, so the Bulls did move off of them. However, they seem to have moved laterally rather than forward or backward, which is how teams get better in the NBA. Either they get better, or they get worse so they can get better through the draft.

“They still show no signs of embarking on a true rebuild — they sought players in trades for Ball and Caruso instead of draft picks — meaning they’re poised to end up right back near .500 in 2025-26,” Krum concluded.

The Bulls have won 164 games and lost 164 games in the last four seasons, and that number will define them in 2025-26. They might win 41 games and be .500, but they won’t be too high or too low on that estimate, no matter what happens. That includes if they re-sign Josh Giddey, which they haven’t yet.

The Bulls don’t seem to have any plan or urgency, either. The trades they made were more lateral moves, and while drafting Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue in back-to-back drafts does represent a shift towards the future, it’s hard to really impact that with picks outside the top 10.

NBA insider analyzes 3 scenarios for Chicago Bulls, Josh Giddey Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE