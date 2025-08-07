NBA insider reveals which Chicago Bulls player is the most clutch

The Chicago Bulls have a number of capable offensive players, but which one should get the last shot? According to one insider, Coby White should. He leads the team in fourth-quarter points, and he’s probably their best overall player on offense anyway. Billy Donovan should draw up plays for him when it matters most.

NBA insider suggests Coby White should take last shot for Chicago Bulls

Whenever the Chicago Bulls end up in a late-game situation in which they need a shot to tie or win the game, who should take it? This is a scenario the Bulls will probably be in plenty, since they’re a middling team that can beat the bad teams and has shown its ability to contend with contenders sometimes, too.

Per Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, it’s got to be Coby White. He averaged 5.5 points in the fourth quarter last season, which led the team and was 36th among all players in the NBA. “An argument could be made for Josh Giddey here given this shot, although the restricted free agent is still more of a pass-first player,” Swartz said.

He went on, “Coby White is not afraid of the moment or the opponent when the game is on the line, as Victor Wembanyama can attest to. White is also entering the final year of a team-friendly contract and could use a few more buzzer-beaters to boost his salary for next season.”

Generally speaking, the Bulls don’t have a ton of players who excel when the lights are brightest right now, anyway, Swartz argued. White also serves as one of the best free-throw shooters in the NBA (90.2%), so it would be fine if he got a shot off or got fouled.

The Bulls, unfortunately, don’t have a ton of elite offensive options. As mentioned, Giddey is pass-first, so defenses wouldn’t really fall for him getting the ball, even if he shot better from three last year. Matas Buzelis could get there, but he’s not there now after averaging less than nine points per game in 2024-25. For now, it’s White or bust in the Windy City.

