NBA insider predicts Chicago Bulls to regress in 2025-26

The Chicago Bulls won 39 games last season en route to the East’s ninth seed. This year, one insider predicts 35 wins. The over/under line is set at 30.5, though, so that’s still more than expected. That could be influenced by Josh Giddey’s pending RFA status, though. Either way, the Bulls may get worse.

The Chicago Bulls might get worse

The Chicago Bulls seemingly did a lot to stay the same in 2025-26. They retained Tre Jones, are likely to bring back Josh Giddey, and swapped out Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro. It’s virtually the same team plus Noa Essengue, who might not play that much.

Still, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey sees a little bit of regression to an overall record of 35-47. “Josh Giddey is still a restricted free agent for the Chicago Bulls. And while re-signing feels like the likeliest outcome, it’s a little odd that it hasn’t happened yet,” he wrote.

If Giddey walks and the Bulls don’t net anything, unlike a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga, then the win total would plummet. With Giddey, the Bulls went 13-12 over their last 25 games, and he averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 2.0 threes, and 1.4 steals per game.

“But regardless of how that situation resolves itself, and barring some rebuild-promoting trades between now and February, Chicago should have enough talent to hover around the East’s play-in range again,” Bailey added, which is arguably not a very high bar to clear.

The analyst said, “Coby White is an explosive scorer. Nikola Vučević is a steady presence inside, who can also hit threes and set up his teammates. And Matas Buzelis has plenty of upside to uncover.” That should leave the Bulls well above the worst teams in the NBA, but it may not be all that exciting to barely make the play-in yet again.

But if White remains an elite scorer and the Bulls get a substantial leap from Buzelis (with Giddey back in the fold as well), then it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see them improve upon the 39-43 record they had last season and maybe make the playoffs in a very weak Eastern Conference.

