NBA insider: Chicago Bulls remain preferred spot for key RFA

The Chicago Bulls have been linked to Jonathan Kuminga for a very long time. They have their own RFA, Josh Giddey, that they’re working on re-signing as well. Brett Siegel, an NBA insider with ClutchPoints, revealed that Golden State still wants to send Kuminga to Chicago, but Giddey must come first.

NBA insider: Warriors want to send RFA to Chicago Bulls, who have their own RFA problem

The Chicago Bulls may end up with Jonathan Kuminga after a sign-and-trade. If they do, that would apparently be ideal for the Golden State Warriors. But first, Chicago has to put an end to the Josh Giddey negotiation nightmare that’s lasted almost a month now.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported, “Teams like the Heat and Brooklyn Nets have not pursued Kuminga this offseason, sources said. Although the Kings did express interest in Kuminga, it seems like that ship has sailed as well after their initial conversations with Golden State went south quickly.” To Siegel, that only leaves the Bulls as a possible landing spot.

“The Warriors are still holding out belief that they can get a sign-and-trade done with the Bulls. Then again, Chicago has its own problems to figure out with Giddey,” he added. Giddey has to be signed first since Chicago is hard-capped at the first apron. Per the report, the Bulls aren’t going to trade Coby White in the hypothetical deal, and Golden State doesn’t want Nikola Vucevic.

Who does that leave? Ayo Dosunmu, who has been in trade rumors before and is being described by Siegel as a “key name to keep an eye on.” This is not just applicable to Golden State, as plenty of other teams apparently have their eye on Dosunmu as well.

Golden State’s issue is similar to Chicago’s: there’s just no market right now. No one wants to sign Kuminga away from the Warriors, except maybe the Bulls, who can’t. The Bulls are experiencing that issue now as well, as Giddey has no market, either.

This is not necessarily a negative for the Bulls, though, as it is likely to drive Giddey’s price down and get the star player back on a much nicer contract. The Bulls actually want to keep Giddey, unlike Golden State and Kuminga.

Chicago Bulls rookie gets lukewarm grade after Summer League Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE