NBA insider doesn’t buy Chicago Bulls rumored interest in Warriors star

The Chicago Bulls reportedly have interest in Jonathan Kuminga, the upcoming restricted free agent from the Golden State Warriors. The young forward was picked seventh overall in 2021, but he’s struggled to find a real role with the Warriors so far.

He’s expected to be available, and a report from NBA insider Mike Scotto suggested that he was someone on Chicago’s radar this offseason as they continue to try and add pieces to a roster that may have capped out at a play-in appearance. One NBA insider isn’t so sure about that.

NBA insider says Chicago Bulls aren’t going for Jonathan Kuminga

Bleacher Report insider Zach Buckley said he’s not buying these rumors. He said it’s a bit of a surprise to see that Jonathan Kuminga is available before admitting that the Golden State Warriors clearly have some problems with Kuminga that might lead them to move on.

“While the Bulls and Heat could both use more scoring, they might prefer players with steadier outside shots and better passing vision than Kuminga,” Buckley said. Kuminga would add offense, but he wouldn’t necessarily add perimeter shooting to Chicago’s roster.

He also reported, “It thus might be worth noting that Scotto’s report added that ‘the Warriors have also not ruled out the possibility of retaining Kuminga.’ That might have more to do with a lack of market than any change of heart about his fit with the franchise, though. Re-signing him now and trading him later might grant Golden State a wider net to find a replacement.”

Buckley just isn’t buying that the Bulls want to go after Kuminga, who is a restricted free agent and would be fairly difficult to acquire in any circumstance. “Kuminga seems like a secondary target (at best) for these teams, and they may not have the right pieces to get a sign-and-trade done anyway,” he concluded.

Kuminga would make some sense for Chicago since he’s young, athletic, and can score. However, he would be difficult to get either in free agency outright or by way of sign-and-trade, and he would then be on presumably a pretty costly contract. It might not be in the Bulls’ best interest anyway.

