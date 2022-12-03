Bill Simmons suggested the Bulls trade Zach LaVine to Knicks in 3-way trade

Perennial pontificator Bill Simmons is up to no good if you own a Zach LaVine jersey. In his latest round of mock trades that includes Chicago sending Nikola Vucevic and DeMar Derozan to the Lakers (a trade that has since been confirmed to have been discussed between the teams), Simmons also suggests a three-team trade that includes Zach LaVine to the Knicks in exchange for Obi Toppin, Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and a future 1st round pick.

This trade would obviously signal a full rebuild for a talented yet underperforming Bulls team that are on the outside looking in early in the season in a surprisingly competitive eastern conference (sans the Bucks and Celtics.)

Toppin has been a promising young spark plug for the Knicks since entering the league in 2020 and is averaging 9.0 points per the game on 53% percent shooting this year. Fournier provides some veteran assistance at the 2 and 3 spot and lest us not forget the potential homecoming of Derrick Rose.

With even more reports of Vucevic and the Bulls not making any progress on a contract extension, and the aforementioned trade talks with the Lakers, nothing is out of the question regarding the Bulls selling the farm and buckling down for the future. And with Zach LaVine on the first year of a $215 million dollar contract, there’s no reason to keep him on the payroll moving forward should Derozan and Vucevic get moved.

One must ask if Billy Donovan was clued into a potential rebuild process before signing a contract extension before the season began.

