Chicago Bulls named as ‘best fit’ for 12x All-Star who just hit the free agency market (NBA News)

The Chicago Bulls have been linked to a 12-time All-Star point guard this offseason. A recent development Wednesday evening could ship Chris Paul to Chicago sooner than later.

The Phoenix Suns are waiving Chris Paul

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes with TNT, the Phoenix Suns have told Paul he will be waived. The Suns were going to have to pay Paul $30 million if they did not trade or release hum by June 28. It appears they’re planning to move on from Paul before that date.

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

The Chicago Bulls are considered a “best fit” for Paul

The Bulls have been on the short list of teams rumored to land Paul this summer. The Bulls need a point guard on their starting lineup after reports surfaced that Lonzo Ball’s career is possibly over. The Bulls have not re-signed Patrick Beverley for next season.

Jared Greenberg with the NBA on TNT said the Bulls or Brooklyn Nets were the two teams best fit for Paul this offseason.

Nets or Bulls https://t.co/pk0RS7TOc0 — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) June 7, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive the Bulls are in trying to court Paul once he hits free agency. The Bull front office are planning on trying to make a playoff run with their core intact. Signing a player of Paul’s caliber would put their money where their mouth is.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE