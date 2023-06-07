Trending
Chicago Bulls named as ‘best fit’ for 12x All-Star who just hit the free agency market (NBA News)

Photo courtesy of Jacob Kupferman/AP

The Chicago Bulls have been linked to a 12-time All-Star point guard this offseason. A recent development Wednesday evening could ship Chris Paul to Chicago sooner than later.

The Phoenix Suns are waiving Chris Paul

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes with TNT, the Phoenix Suns have told Paul he will be waived. The Suns were going to have to pay Paul $30 million if they did not trade or release hum by June 28. It appears they’re planning to move on from Paul before that date.

The Chicago Bulls are considered a “best fit” for Paul

The Bulls have been on the short list of teams rumored to land Paul this summer. The Bulls need a point guard on their starting lineup after reports surfaced that Lonzo Ball’s career is possibly over. The Bulls have not re-signed Patrick Beverley for next season.

220505044755 02 chris paul 0504
Chris Paul will be a Chicago Bulls free agent target once the Suns finish releasing him. Photo courtesy of CNN

Jared Greenberg with the NBA on TNT said the Bulls or Brooklyn Nets were the two teams best fit for Paul this offseason.

It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive the Bulls are in trying to court Paul once he hits free agency. The Bull front office are planning on trying to make a playoff run with their core intact. Signing a player of Paul’s caliber would put their money where their mouth is.

