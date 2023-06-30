BREAKING: Former Chicago Bulls PG Derrick Rose set to have homecoming after all

Former Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose is set to return to a location he’s some familiarity with after agreeing to a new deal in free agency this offseason. Rose declined his option with the New York Knicks recently. There was widespread speculation the Bulls, who needed to sign a point guard, might turn to Rose this season.

Former Chicago Bulls PG Rose is going back to Memphis

That didn’t happen, as the Bulls signed Jevon Carter early Friday evening, who played with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Per multiple reports, Derrick Rose is set to play for the Memphis Grizzlies this season on a two-year deal.

Free agent Derrick Rose has agreed on a two-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, source tells ESPN. Grizzlies want Rose on the floor this season and as a leader in locker room. @IanBegley first reported. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Rose should feel somewhat back at home with the Grizzlies. Rose played college basketball for Memphis during the 2007-08 season. The 34-year-old point guard could very well finish his playing career where he ended his college career.

Will that also be after one season?

