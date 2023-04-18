Michael Jordan tops the GOAT list once again via The Athletic.

With the 2022-23 NBA season shifting to the playoffs, the postseason awards are starting to roll out as are the anonymous player polls. Each year, the NBA polls players about who they believe are the best players in the league now and in the past in certain categories. And a big winner this year was Michael Jordan.

The Athletic put together the survey with 103 players in the league, asking them who they think the greatest of all time is. The winner was Michael Jordan who received 58.3 percent of the vote, beating out LeBron James at 33 percent and the late Kobe Bryant at 6.8 percent.

Michael Jordan continues to lead the GOAT race. It’s no surprise that he continues to cast a shadow over everyone else. He’s still a legend. “M.J., for sure,” a player said. “Definitely 6-for-6 (in the Finals) is a big thing for me. But the way I look at basketball is (it’s) about the winning, and if I feel like I need (somebody) to go win me a game, I’m picking M.J. over everybody. (I’d pick) whoever is going to carry me through a series, carry me through the playoffs, and is setting the tone. I think M.J. checks all those boxes.”

Here’s the thing though, LeBron James has closed the gap since the last poll four years ago.

In that poll, Michael Jordan took the top spot with 73.0 percent of the vote, while James had 11.9 percent in second place. A big reason for that could be James winning another title and becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Will Jordan hold the spot in four more years? Stay tuned.

