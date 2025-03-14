The Chicago Bears wasted no time in the very first day of NFL free agency. They signed top free agent center Drew Dalman, former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and former second round pick edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.

Odeyingbo, played with the Indianapolis Colts from 2021 to 2024. The former Colts pass rusher agreed to terms on a 3-year $48 million deal with $32 million guaranteed. The 25-year-old is a versatile and aggressive player who has yet to play his best football yet. Odeyingbo will be a solid fit for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s defensive scheme.

Odeyingbo was introduced by the Chicago Bears at Thursday’s press conference. The newest member of the Bears explained to the media that quarterback Caleb Williams was a driving factor to why he signed with Chicago.

Dayo Odeyingbo said that Caleb Williams influenced his decision in coming to the Bears

The newest member of Chicago’s defensive line had nothing but good things to say about his new quarterback in Thursday’s presser. Odeyingbo said that “It starts with the quarterback and you can’t win in this league without a great quarterback” and that Caleb Williams was a huge reason to why he signed with the Bears.

Odeyingbo on how much having Caleb Williams influenced his decision to come to Chicago: “That’s huge. It starts with the quarterback and you can’t win in this league without a great quarterback.” — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 13, 2025

Even though the Bears quarterback gets much unnecessary hate from the media and non-Bears fans, players really enjoy having him as a teammate, and he is a reason that players are wanting to come play for the Bears.

Williams had an up and down rookie season and still was able to break multiple Bears rookie records. He is expected to make an even bigger jump in 2025. Odeyingbo also praised Williams for his football skills as well.

Odeyingbo had nothing but praise for the Bears quarterback

Odeyingbo told the media that Williams excels at creating and extending plays with his feet and creating with his arms.

One of Williams’ biggest strengths was being able to extend plays from outside of the pocket. especially in crucial fourth quarter situations.

It’s great to see the Bears quarterback get high praise from his new teammates already. It looks like this could have the potential to be an exciting 2025 season for Chicago.

