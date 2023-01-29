Are the Green Bay Packers ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers?

As the NFL prepares for Championship Sunday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his future remain as a big discussion point. And Sunday’s report suggests that maybe the honeymoon is over in Green Bay.

Hours before kickoff on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that League sources are reportedly convinced that the Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers via a trade.

League sources believe the franchise prefers to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre. Those sources also believe that Rodgers is well aware of the Packers’ feelings on the situation.

Rodgers said during an interview this past week with “The Pat McAfee Show” that he is “open to all honest and direct conversations” with the Packers and that a trade “wouldn’t offend me, and it wouldn’t make me feel like a victim.”

There have been a few different reports this offseason so far of what the Packers can do with Rodgers via a trade. Rodgers himself has even commented on it, knowing the situation with his contract and the potential options.

But this report from Schefter feels like an important one.

If it is the end of the Rodgers era in Green Bay, it signals that the Packers are ready to pass the baton to Jordan Love. The former first-round pick has had limited playing time in his career so far and it feels like Green Bay really has to make a decision on Love as well.

