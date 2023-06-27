A transformation that will bring back the golden era for the Chicago Blackhawks and its fanbase.

Ever since the Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery Pick, which is the number one pick overall, the growing need to compete has taken shape in the city of Chicago. Waiting anxiously for the draft the fans are in for a treat during the day and possibly into the evening, taking a wild guess as to who or what players the Blackhawks team will acquire and draft to the ailing lineup, with a brand new transformation.

This is the spectacle every fan dreams of, watching the GM of the team make moves according to the coaching style and the need for chemistry within the team to compete in an elite manner. The need for the Blackhawks team is far from finished and the basic need to win now is the goal for the team and its fans.

With the team’s transformation, we can expect more blockbuster moves that will give the fanbase a lesson in figures and most importantly a way to cheer on the team like the golden era.

As known the first pick, which is expected to be forward Connor Bedard, will be ready to lace up his skates and put on a show, with the help of forwards Taylor Hall and Andreas Athanasiou on the first line. Will be a show that we can expect will be played out dramatically with the guidance of the head coach, Luke Richardson, and his coaching staff.

Where does GM Kyle Davidson and the Chicago Blackhawks team go from here?

Signing forward Nick Foligno to a one-year contract will bring the leadership and veteran experience to the lineup, but will he remain a Chicago Blackhawk come the trade deadline which will be another interesting aspect to watch and plan for the team itself.

In my opinion, GM Kyle Davidson will try his best to utilize his current prospects in the farm league, the majority of them being defensemen, and try to balance out the team’s need for youth and experience at the time.

Bringing in Taylor Hall, as I previously mentioned in an article, will give rookie forward Connor Bedard the leverage of adjusting to the NHL and process the gameplay he needs to understand to play. Being a first overall pick himself, when Hall was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers, and then asserted his gameplay up another notch with the Boston Bruins.

The importance of Bedard is that compared to the likes of Jonathon Toews and Patrick Kane, where he learned from and perfected his game is the reason he is the key piece to this ever-so-crucial rebuild for the Chicago Blackhawks team’s transformation in general.

To think, the team will have new faces and be ready for springtime is the exciting part of this ever-so-important rebuild, which the general manager has done wonderfully in my opinion thus far, will give the fanbase that sparks to run wild.

