Insider puts NFC North on notice with latest Chicago Bears prediction

The Chicago Bears haven’t won the NFC North since 2018. The 2020 season was the last time Chicago finished higher than third. But as the prepare for the 2025 campaign, fans and analyst are expecting the Bears to make a return to NFC North contention.

It’s going to take quite the leap, as Chicago went just 5-12 in 2024. However, new head coach Ben Johnson has brought an entirely new level of optimism to the Windy City. If he can find a way to put all the puzzles pieces together and fully enact his gameplan, it’s easy to see how the Bears can be competitive again.

Actually vying for the NFC North title is an entirely different story. However, Aaron Schatz of ESPN thinks Chicago is already up for the task. The Bears ranked second on his list of most likely, ‘worst to first,’ teams, just behind the San Francisco 49ers.

“The Bears finished 22nd in FPI last season, but they’re seen as above-average entering the 2025 season,” Schatz wrote. “That’s because Caleb Williams should improve in his second year under center, and the Bears added a lot of talent on the offensive line to give him better protection.”

What Chicago Bears must improve

The easiest answer is nearly everything. But being more diligent, Johnson and company must take a hard look at their roster. The problems from 2024 were glaring. While some were fixed, it’s up to Johnson to find a way to revitalize the entire roster.

Offense is Johnson’s specialty, but it wasn’t Chicago’s in 2024. The Bears ranked second-to last in passing, averaging 181.5 yards per game. As a whole, the team ranked dead last in total offense, averaging 284.6 YPG. For reference, Johnson helped the Lions finish second in passing, averaging 263.2 YPG. Detroit essentially matched Chicago’s production without even including Jahmyr Gibbs or David Montgomery.

But heading into 2025, the Bears have completely rebuilt their offensive line with three new faces. They used their first two draft picks on offensive skill position players. Overall, Chicago seems to be in a greater place to succeed offensively than they were at any point in 2024.

They aren’t forgetting about the defensive side of the ball though, especially after finishing the 2024 campaign ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 YPG. The Bears’ biggest problem was in the run game, where they allowed 136.3 YPG, fifth-most in the NFL.

The arrival of 10-year veteran Grady Jarrett should help fix that issue. As will the injury return of Andrew Billings the acclimation of second-round rookie Shemar Turner to the NFL. Add in an extra pass rusher in Dayo Odeyingbo, and the Bears look much more explosive. And that’s without mentioning a secondary that includes players like Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon.

Overall, the Bears’ success will ride on Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams’ shoulders. But the light at the end of Chicago’s murky tunnel seems to be getting closer in 2025.

NFC North competition

Every team in the NFC North outside of the Bears made the playoffs in 2024. Despite all the hype coming out of Chicago, none of those teams will be looking to give up their spot.

The Green Bay Packers have found their quarterback in Jordan Love. Now, he has a first-round pick receiver to work with in Matthew Golden. Coupled with a defense that ranked sixth in 2024, allowing 315.6 YPG, the Packers will be tough matchup for any team.

Speaking of defense, the Minnesota Vikings were ranked 16th in 2024, allowing 335.4 YPG. But all eyes will be on their offense and the debut of quarterback JJ McCarthy. The Bears will get the NFL’s first look, as they play the Vikings in Week 1’s edition of Monday Night Football.

The Detroit Lions have been kings of the NFC North for the past two seasons due to their ferocious offense. But now they’ve seen Johnson leave for a divisional rival and center Frank Ragnow retire. Detroit still has plenty of firepower to offer, but things will certainly look different in 2025.

The fact the Bears play in the NFC North already gives them one of the toughest schedules in the league. But if Chicago is serious about competing, they must prove they can battle with the best of the best.

