More suggestions and possibilities on what the Bears can do with the number one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL draft is approaching, with draft day only 60 days away. While there is no certainty on what Chicago will do with the number one pick, speculation, and trade options remain a crucial topic on everyone’s mind heading into April.

NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on a conference call via NBC Sports Chicago that the Bears should look at making a trade with the Carolina Panthers, who currently have the ninth overall pick.

“If you want to go all the way to 9, you are going to get the ninth pick, you are going to get the 39th pick, and get a first round in ‘24 and a first round in ‘25. So when I look at all those halls — and I understand you could be trading off of the opportunity to get one of the premiere defensive players there at 2 or 4. If you ask me what I would do, I would be hoping the Carolina Panthers want to pay that price. I’ll go to 9, and I’ll take all those first-round picks and let’s go try and fill some of these needs..”

Carolina’s obvious need for a quarterback looms large, which makes the possibility of a trade with the Panthers a logical one.

The NFL draft combine starts Tuesday, which will only lead to more rumors surrounding the draft and the Bears’ future. Stay tuned!

