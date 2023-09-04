Chicago Bears: Darnell Wright Was Thought To Be A Day 2 Pick For Most Teams (Report)

A former NFL scout and NFL insider recently said Chicago Bears rookie right tackle Darnell Wright made a lot of cash due to his performance in the Senior Bowl in February. The Tennessee offensive tackle reportedly wasn’t projected to go high on many teams’ lists after last season.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded down two picks, including the rights to draft generational defensive tackle prospect Jalen Carter, to nab Wright with the tenth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Wright is expected to be a Week 1 starter for the Bears at right tackle.

The Bears were impressed with Wright during his Pro Day at Tennessee and during the week of the Senior Bowl. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was one of the coaches for the Senior Bowl.

The Chicago Bears took a risk on Darnell Wright

The Senior Bowl executive director, Jim Nagy, was recently a guest on the CHGO podcast. Nagy gave insight as to where most of the NFL had Wright before he was invited to the Senior Bowl. (The Senior Bowl works with GMs and scouting departments to vet the best players to invite to the event.)

According to Nagy, most scouts saw Wright as a Day 2 pick.

Darnell, he probably made more money than anybody in Mobile last year,” Nagy said.

“I can speak with certainty that Darnell, for most teams, was a second or third-round player, like middle of the second, and some teams might have had him a little higher. And so for him to go up all the way to the top ten, he really had a great week. He locked people down.”

Poles will hope he chose wisely with Wright. I doubt many teams had Wright as a top-ten player in the draft. However, the Bears coaching staff took a special interest in Wright and worked with him to ensure he’d fit in with the culture in Chicago.

Taking Wright wasn’t a safe choice by Poles. However, Wright has shown flashes of promise during the preseason and in college. Wright was impressive against number three overall pick Will Anderson Jr. during the Alabama/Tennessee game last season.

Wright has a big test in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. He will go up against a solid pass-rushing group that includes Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, and rookie Edge Lukas Van Ness.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE