Former Chicago Bears veteran signs up to join Aaron Rodgers with New York Jets

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall said he’d return to the NFL this season to play with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. He hasn’t signed yet, but another former Bears player is joining the Jets in their all-in quest to win a Super Bowl this season.

A former Chicago Bears safety joins the New York Jets

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Jets signed safety Adrian Amos Tuesday.

#Jets signing veteran safety Adrian Amos to one-year deal with maximum value of $4 million, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 13, 2023

Amos was a 2015 fifth-round pick by the Bears that played with Chicago through the 2018 season. He signed with the Green Bay Packers before the 2019 season and stayed there until this offseason. Amos was a team captain for the Packers last year.

Amos was considered a possible free-agent target for the Bears following the draft. However, with Amos coming off his worst NFL season, it seemed unlikely the Bears would add him for a reunion with a new regime in town. Amos was able to get a good offer from the Jets after their safety, Chuck Clark, sustained a severe injury in practice.

