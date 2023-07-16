NFL News: Chase Claypool calls out Chicago Bears fans who are haters (Watch)

Chase Claypool said he wants Chicago Bears fans off his ass this summer. Fans have heavily criticized Claypool since he was traded to the Bears at the deadline last October.

Claypool underperformed after the trade. However, in the 25-year-old wide receivers defense, Claypool struggled to learn offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s complicated scheme midseason. Bears fans have pelted him for it in an offseason that hasn’t exactly confirmed Ryan Poles’ trade for Claypool was a good one.

Reports have mixed on Claypool’s progress this offseason, with anonymous sources inside Halas Hall claiming that he’s not a self-motivated player. His offensive coaches, including Getsy, have painted a different picture this spring. Getsy said Claypool was in a much better place before training camp than where he was last season.

We will know where Claypool is early in training camp. Claypool missed practices during OTAs with a soft-tissue injury, so it’s hard to gauge where he is with lining up correctly and the route tree. He’s healthy now, as Claypool has been working out with several of his teammates in Miami recently.

Claypool hasn’t been posing much from the workouts. He posted a video as to why. Per the video posted by Daniel Greenberg, Claypool mocked the ridiculous nature of workout videos in the offseason:

“Oh shoot! I have to post workout stories so people get off my ass 😂😂 Never gon happen that 💩 lame,” Claypool wrote.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool responding to those that think he’s not training enough this offseason. (Video via @ChaseClaypool) pic.twitter.com/ki18cveQKh — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 16, 2023

Claypool isn’t wrong. He has nothing to prove to Bears fans in July. Starting in September, Claypool must prove to his teammates, coaches, and Poles that he deserves a long-term deal to stay in Chicago.

If he’s good enough to win that contract, Bears fans will stop the unwarranted criticism next summer.

