Breaking: Former Chicago Bears cornerback signs with Cleveland Browns

A former Chicago Bears cornerback is getting another chance to join an NFL roster this season. With a few weeks to go until training camp, there haven’t been a lot of roster moves lately in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns made a couple Thursday.

Cleveland Browns sign former Chicago Bears CB BoPete Keyes

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Browns signed Thakarius Keyes and waived center Dawson Deaton.

#Browns signed Thakarius Keyes, waived-injured Dawson Deaton — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 6, 2023

Fans in Chicago might recognize the first name of BoPete instead of Thakarius. He was signed to the Bears practice squad in 2021. Keyes played one game for the Bears during the 2021 season in their Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, where he returned five punts. He received a 65.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for the effort.

The Bears cut Keyes during last year’s training camp. He spent time with four teams last season.

