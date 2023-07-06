Chicago Bears: ESPN 2024 mock draft has Ryan Poles address pass rush, wide receiver

ESPN is taking general manager Ryan Poles’ word for their first-round selection projections for the Chicago Bears next year. Following April’s draft, Poles said the Bears would look to address the edge position in the 2024 draft after using the 2023 draft to bulk up the interior defensive line and their first-round pick on right tackle Darnell Wright.

The Bears have a glaring need for the exterior pass rush. However, the Bears had a lot of gaps to fill this draft cycle, and Poles could only do so much this April. After the draft, he said the Bears would look at trading for or adding help at defensive end in free agency shortly. No move has been forthcoming.

The Bears passed up an opportunity to land Alabama stud Will Anderson Jr., as Poles chose to get Justin Fields a star wide receiver in D.J. Moore and a starting right tackle. Adding two above-average starters to a roster that finished 32nd in the league last season was not a bad move.

However, the Bears could be looking at going into year three of the Poles/Matt Eberflus tenure before having the chance to develop a legitimate exterior pass rush. (Remember, Poles spent year one trading away Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. He never replenished the cupboard.)

The Chicago Bears go with Dallas Turner at 10

Jordan Reid with ESPN thinks Poles will make defensive end the priority of the draft for the Bears next season in a loaded edge class. Reid believes Poles does so with Anderson’s former teammate, Dallas Turner. Reid projects the Bears to take Turner tenth overall with the pick they received from the Carolina Panthers:

“Even after rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks (four) and the team produced a league-low in sacks (20) in 2022, the Bears have made little improvement to their pass rush. Turner is raw and hasn’t quite figured out how to consistently string pass-rush moves together, but at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, he has impressive physical traits and upside. He enters the 2023 season as the key part of the Alabama defensive front after recording 35 pressures and four sacks last season.”

Reid has the Bears’ season ending with the 11th-worst record in the NFL. (Not a terrible jump after an abysmal 2022 season.) Reid thinks Poles goes after a dynamic wide receiver during an offseason he must decide between keeping Chase Claypool or Darnell Mooney.

The Chicago Bears go with Emeka Egbuka at 11

Since Marvin Harrison Jr. would be off the board by the time the Bears pick at 11, Reid projects Ohio State’s second-best wide receiver, Emeka Egbuka, goes to Chicago to catch balls from Fields:

“Another first-round receiver from Ohio State? Harrison receives most of the attention, but Egbuka looked great during his first season as a starter in 2022 (74 catches, 1,151 yards, 10 scores). He is a crafty and detailed route runner with a great feel for attacking creases against zone looks and the body control and instincts to create separation against man coverage. Even after adding DJ Moore and Chase Claypool, Egbuka would boost the passing game around Justin Fields — and give the Bears a security blanket in case Claypool (a free agent in 2024) doesn’t pan out for them.”

The Bears should stick with the trenches in the first round

I love the Turner selection. The Bears need a future Pro Bowl pass rusher. Turner should be that within a few years of being in Chicago.

Egbuka would be a solid contributor on offense. But the Bears should consider adding another edge with their next pick. They need to see what rookie Tyler Scott can offer the Bears’ offense before adding someone like Egbuka in the first round, especially since the Bears will have Moore and either Claypool or Mooney returning in 2024.

Adding a lockdown cornerback could be ideal, even if they extend Jaylon Johnson. But adding another defensive end like Bralen Trice to pair with Turner could go a long way in making the Bears a serious title contender in the future. The Bears would then have a powerful and youthful defensive line adding two edges with the defensive tackles they added in the year’s draft.

The Bears should be able to find wide receiver help in the second round, or they could bring in a veteran free agent for a playoff run.

