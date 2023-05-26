A Chicago Bears rival team is once again having a member of their team investigated in connection to gambling. The Detroit Lions had four players suspended from their team in April in relation to gambling. The Lions, who came into the offseason favored to win the NFC North, could lose another player before the season starts.

A Chicago Bears rival team member is being investigated

According to Kalyn Kahler with The Athletic, a fifth member of the Lions is being investigated in connection to gambling. The report did not name the player as the investigation is still ongoing, and the player has not yet been interviewed by the NFL’s investigator:

“The player currently under investigation was not a prominent member of the 2022 team. He has yet to be interviewed by the league’s investigator. The player’s agent declined to comment when reached by The Athletic, as did spokespersons for the NFL, NFLPA and the Lions.”

The Lions have been fortunate that only one key player has been suspended so far due to gambling. 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams has been suspended for six games.

Per David Purdum with ESPN, the NFL is ramping up investigations after five players, including the four Lions, were suspended for gambling last month.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE