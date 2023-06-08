BREAKING: A top free agent pass rusher for the Chicago Bears signs with AFC Team

The Chicago Bears are two defensive ends short of having starting-level pass rushers for this season—one of the top free agents left in the pass-rushing market signed with an AFC team Thursday.

General manager Ryan Poles hinted last month the Bears were due to trade or sign a defensive end soon. Bears fans and media are still waiting on Poles to make a move at defensive end a week before mandatory minicamp starts. The free agent and trade pool for defensive end is only getting smaller in the meantime.

The FA pool for DE is smaller Thursday for the Chicago Bears

According to Jordan Schultz with The Score, former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is signing with the Denver Broncos.

Breaking: Free agent pass rusher Frank Clark is signing with the #Broncos, sources tell @theScore. The 3x Pro Bowler and 2x Super Bowl champ with the #Chiefs finds a new home in Denver. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 8, 2023

I considered Clark one of the five best past rushing options for the Bears to consider in free agency after the draft. Two others, Leonard Floyd and Markus Golden, have signed with new teams recently.

The Broncos have somehow found the money to sign linemen the Bears can’t with all their cap. The Broncos were able to sign offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey this offseason after giving a top offer right off the bat. Now the Broncos are signing another solid piece for their defensive line.

