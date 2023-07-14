NFL News: Chicago Bears starting defender reveals injury update before training camp

A Chicago Bears fan favorite on defense has revealed an injury update with a couple of weeks to go until training camp begins for the 2023 season.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn, a UDFA from last year’s rookie class, injured his ankle last December. He didn’t return to full participation during the Bears OTAs this spring. Sanborn needs to be healthy to fight for a starting job on the roster at a stacked position group.

The Bears signed T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edwards in free agency. They drafted Noah Sewell in April. According to Our Lads, Sanborn is currently projected to be the Bears’ starter on the strong side, but a nagging injury could give the job to Sewell.

NFL News: Jack Sanborn will be back for Chicago Bears training camp

Jack Sanborn recently was a guest on ESPN 1000 and said he is 100 percent healed from the ankle injury. Sanborn said he’d hit the “ground running” at training camp.

Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn said on ESPN 1000 Bears Weekly that he's 100% from his ankle injury and will be ready to go for training camp. Sanborn: "I'm very comfortable where I'm at and I'm ready to hit the ground running." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 14, 2023

Sanborn is getting healthy at just the right time. The Bears have seen several starters getting healthy after OTAs. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is ready for training camp. Chase Claypool, who battled a soft tissue injury this spring, is with several Bears players training in Miami this week.

With a team that still needs depth on their roster, the Bears must stay healthy to have a competitive team this season.

