A former Chicago Bears draft pick was cut by the Arizona Cardinals Thursday. The Cardinals are in the midst of rebuilding their roster with a new head coach this season. The Cardinals are trying to make the offense more friendly for quarterback Kyler Murray, who will miss a significant portion of the season due to injury.

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was cut

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Cardinals released Javon Wims.

#Cardinals cut Javon Wims — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 15, 2023

Wims is a former seventh-round pick by the Bears in 2018. He played three seasons for Chicago before he was waived during training camp in 2021. Wims spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns before he signed a one-year deal for $1 million on a reserve/futures contract.

Wims started in seven games for the Bears. He recorded 28 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns with the Bears–his only receiving stats in the NFL.

If Brief, Wims had a few memorable games in a Bears uniform, mostly against the Saints. He threw punches at CJ Garnder-Johnson.

Javon Wims (Georgia) vs. CJ Gardner-Johnson (Florida). It’s officially game week y’all. pic.twitter.com/Jm5B7buKLI — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 1, 2020

Wims also dropped what would have been a wide-open touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky in the Bears Wild Card game for the 2020 season.

