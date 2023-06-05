Breaking: Former Chicago Bears pass rusher signs with AFC contender

There will be no homecoming for Leonard Floyd in Chicago this season. The Chicago Bears were listed by many NFL writers as a potential destination for Floyd this offseason after the Los Angeles Rams released him in March.

Former Chicago Bears Edge signs with the Bills

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills are signing Floyd.

Sources: The #Bills are making a late splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with former #Rams standout pass-rusher Leonard Floyd. He gets a 1-year deal after 9 sacks last season. And Buffalo adds another key player on the edge. pic.twitter.com/26il6sleMX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2023

The Bills have been aggressive in shoring up their defensive line recently. The Bills extended defensive tackle Ed Oliver Saturday. Floyd will help the Bills as a pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bills had the fifth-best pass rush last season and recorded 40 sacks.

Leonard Floyd played better with the Rams than with the Bears

Floyd is coming off a season where he recorded 9.5 sacks. His sack numbers were never higher than when he left the Bears, recording 29 sacks in his three seasons in Los Angeles. Floyd recorded 18.5 sacks in his four seasons with the Bears.

Due to Floyd’s progress with the Rams, many Bears fans on social media had been hoping for Floyd to return to the Bears this season. The Bears need a pass rush, and general manager Ryan Poles said after the draft he was hoping to make a signing or trade soon for a defensive end. But the pool continues to get ever smaller here in June.

