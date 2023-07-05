Chicago Bears: Ryan Poles gives troubling statement on team’s future ceiling

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles recently gave a questionable quote about the team’s future prospects. Bears fans suffered through Poles’ first season as general manager. Poles tore down his predecessor, Ryan Pace’s roster in his first offseason.

The results were, as expected, a disaster for the team put on the field last year. While I disagreed with Poles’ willingness to leave quarterback Justin Fields in an offense that could endanger his future health, I understood that the Bears needed to overhaul the system. Poles’ overall plan of rebuilding the Bears through the draft and not overpaying for short-term gains should help the team in the long run.

The Bears were aided with having the number one overall draft pick because of the teardown. They were able to add draft picks and a toy for Fields at wide receiver.

Bears fans, who were humiliated with a 3-14 season, would like to see their patience pay off with a dynasty like the one the Kansas City Chiefs built with Poles on the staff. After all, Poles himself said the Bears intended to take the NFC North and never give it back.

The Chicago Bears want to “compete” for championships now

Poles’ recent comments to Courtney Cronin of ESPN are a little concerning in that regard. He told Cronin the Bears might not get to the Chiefs to level, but he hopes to “compete” for championships.

“By the end of his Kansas City tenure, Poles admitted it wasn’t easy being humble. It’s how he ultimately wants to feel in Chicago. “I remember almost being borderline cocky walking in the stadium like, ‘All right, we’re gonna win this game; there’s an 80% chance we’re gonna win this game,'” Poles said. “That’s a really fun place to be when you get to that spot. “I don’t know if we’ll get to it at that level, but I wanna have a good product where everyone’s happy and we can compete for championships.”

Ryan Poles has empty trophy shelve investments to fill

I certainly hope Poles is being humble for the media this summer. By my count, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have two Super Bowl trophies in Kansas City. The Bears have already invested money to make sure they can match that number.

When he was hired last offseason, head coach Matt Eberflus had two plexiglass shelves built to hold two George Halas Trophies and two Super Bowl trophies. That’s the least the new regime can do after sinking to the bottom last season.

Poles needs to instill a championship culture. Not just a competitive one.

