Report: Update given on Chicago Bears underdog quarterback Tyson Bagent’s progress

A new report gives a brief update on Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent’s performance during OTAs this spring. The Bears signed Bagent as an undrafted rookie free agent in April. Many fans have been waiting for news on the progress of the rookie who took on an underdog role to make the Bears roster this fall.

Bagent was a highly decorated quarterback while playing DII college football at Shepherd. He set the DII record for the most touchdown passes by a quarterback with 159. (159 is the most career touchdown passes thrown by any quarterback in any NCAA division.)

Bagent finished his career with 17,034 passing yards on 1,400 completions. He threw 48 interceptions. Despite those impressive numbers, Bagent still faces an uphill battle to make the Bears.

Update on Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent

Bagent came into Chicago as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart. Justin Fields is the obvious starter. The Bears signed former Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker in free agency. He will have familiarity with wide receiver D.J. Moore, who the Bears traded for this offseason.

Bagent’s best chance to earn a spot will be by beating out third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman was re-signed by the Bears this offseason. According to Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, Bagent will have to earn that spot with limited reps. Biggs wrote that Bagent had played well when given the opportunity in OTAs, but he isn’t getting many reps at number four on the depth chart:

“The No. 4 quarterback doesn’t get many reps in the offseason program and he’s not going to get a lot in training camp. You don’t hear a lot about an undrafted rookie quarterback from Division II. I will say this, Bagent doesn’t look out of place when he throws the ball. Sometimes, you see camp arms or quarterbacks in the spring, and they clearly can’t deliver the ball. Bagent looks the part. We’ll see how much action he gets in the summer and preseason. Bagent is going to have to prove he can improve while relying on mostly mental reps. It’s a difficult spot to be in but it’s what quarterbacks at the bottom of the depth chart deal with.”

It’s a good sign Bagent looks the part of an NFL quarterback heading into training camp. Bagent will face the same limited rep obstacle in training camp. He will have to show exceptional acumen during his limited opportunity with during Bears games in the preseason.

Bagent has demonstrated he can throw the ball to wide receivers in college. But the speed he was dealing with at DII level and what he will see in the NFL is much different. Hopefully, Bagent’s workouts this summer will prepare him for the challenging schedule ahead.

Here are highlights on Tyson Bagent in college, courtesy of The Sports Report:

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE